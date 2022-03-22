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"INCREASED DECEPTION AHEAD" - Do You Know Wheat From Tares?
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1055 views • March 22, 2022
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: God is warning His people about blended genetics, tares in the wheat of the human gene pool. Satan has spent centuries building and INCREASING an army of demonic "tares" intended to pollute the human gene pool and (as much as possible, if he can get away with) put an end to to pure humanity altogether. They are being born at this very moment, conceived in labs and in our homes; this is not "in the future", it's happening NOW. In Noah's day people KNEW THIS WAS REAL- but can this generation separate wheat from tares?
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal email to use: ---- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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This video was recorded March 10, 2022 and is only being released today- the content relates to a particular issue about genetics that will be uploaded today. However the warnings in it against deception- against the penalties to our faith (and even our lives) because of not having discernment- those are important for the body of Christ all year round. God bless you.
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: God is warning His people about blended genetics, tares in the wheat of the human gene pool. Satan has spent centuries building and INCREASING an army of demonic "tares" intended to pollute the human gene pool and (as much as possible, if he can get away with) put an end to to pure humanity altogether. They are being born at this very moment, conceived in labs and in our homes; this is not "in the future", it's happening NOW. In Noah's day people KNEW THIS WAS REAL- but can this generation separate wheat from tares?
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal email to use: ---- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
This video was recorded March 10, 2022 and is only being released today- the content relates to a particular issue about genetics that will be uploaded today. However the warnings in it against deception- against the penalties to our faith (and even our lives) because of not having discernment- those are important for the body of Christ all year round. God bless you.
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