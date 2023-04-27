Russian Tanks and TOS-1 Storm Nevelskoye Together with unique attack Shots

Tanks and TOS-1 storm Nevelskoye together: unique attack shots
The Mavic UAV corrects the combat operation of the tank and the Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system during the assault on Nevelskoye. The tank goes to the line of opening fire and destroys the firing points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, equipped in the houses. Then TOS-1A fires ( 00:34) to clear the positions.
