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Lalo Schifrin Music - Enter The Dragon
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51 views • February 21, 2022
Boris Claudio "Lalo" Schifrin (born June 21, 1932) is an Argentine-American pianist, composer, arranger and conductor. He is best known for his large body of film and TV scores since the 1950s, incorporating jazz and Latin American musical elements alongside traditional orchestrations. He is a five-time Grammy Award winner, and has been nominated for six Academy Awards and four Emmy Awards.
Schifrin's best known compositions include the "Theme from Mission: Impossible", and the scores to Cool Hand Luke (1967), Bullitt (1968), THX 1138 (1971), Enter the Dragon (1973), The Four Musketeers (1974), Voyage of the Damned (1976), The Amityville Horror (1979), and the Rush Hour trilogy (1998-2007). Schifrin is also noted for his collaborations with Clint Eastwood from the late 1960s to the 1980s, particularly the Dirty Harry series of films.
In 2019, he received an Honorary Oscar "in recognition of his unique musical style, compositional integrity and influential contributions to the art of film scoring."
Schifrin's best known compositions include the "Theme from Mission: Impossible", and the scores to Cool Hand Luke (1967), Bullitt (1968), THX 1138 (1971), Enter the Dragon (1973), The Four Musketeers (1974), Voyage of the Damned (1976), The Amityville Horror (1979), and the Rush Hour trilogy (1998-2007). Schifrin is also noted for his collaborations with Clint Eastwood from the late 1960s to the 1980s, particularly the Dirty Harry series of films.
In 2019, he received an Honorary Oscar "in recognition of his unique musical style, compositional integrity and influential contributions to the art of film scoring."
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