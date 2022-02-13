Tyrants on the Hoof

It's truly a beautiful thing when people come together in love, and the entire world knows that there will be no violence... UNLESS the #corrupt Government perpetrates it! It's very telling to see Police still standing with Tyrants of the first order! Open Tyrants, the kind that enforce imaginary laws! It goes to show the level of brainwashing the government puts them through! The "It's US vs THEM!" Training!

Shoot 7 people because a guy pulls up his pants for "Officer Safety" reasons!



Perhaps nobody ever really explained it properly to you fellas... YOU are a Policeman, you CHOSE to be a Policeman... You are supposed to "Protect and Serve" The Public!



YOU should take a bullet BEFORE any member of the public because you are there to "Protect and Serve." You are NOT supposed to squeeze of 15 rounds every time some guy don't respect your authority or scratches his ass! Your job is dangerous, but not so dangerous you can just shoot innocent people because you are nervous!



It's all because of Qualified Immunity and NO ACCOUNTABILITY! The very same reason that Judges and Politicians are out of line! Take away their "I'm above the Law" Qualified Immunity Privilege and start prosecuting them and suing them when they harm the public (Just like anyone else would be) and they'd stop running wild!



I mean they rattle their limp sabers and try to pick a fight... Only to get Prayers said for them! The veil has dropped and every man, woman, and child on earth can see the #Truth



The TRUTH that tyranny is on it's death knell.... And it's ridiculous, almost funny to watch! Or at least it would be if these people were not in positions of authority!



I'm still disappointed in #Police... who apparently cannot distinguish from THIS CROWD of freedom loving, peaceful people who only stand for their own FREEDOM... and the #BLM guys who got paid by Soros to throw sh*t at them for a year!



The Police need to realize that these people have broken NO LAWS and that ANY ACTION TAKEN AGAINST THEM IS #ILLEGAL, #IMMORAL, and #Tyrannical!



The Police need to ARREST those who are inventing laws, abusing their position to keep THEMSELVES in power and unaccountable for their #CrimesAgainstHumanity!



If police continue down this path they are every bit as guilty as the governments of the world! And JUSTICE will come one day!



Perhaps sooner than they think!

Not to mention... we may very well be approaching End Times and Yahushua's return! (Jesus)



God Bless the Truckers, we are ALL with you all around the world!

You gave us ALL the courage to stand! Who'd have thought?

Canada eh?



#HoldTheLine!