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Spacewalking on the beach_ Brazil couple dons 'space suits'
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20 views • July 13, 2020
A couple in Brazil wears 'space suits' while taking a stroll on the sidewalk of Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach.
Tercio Galdino and Aliceia Lima who are both in their 60s have gone to great lengths
to protect themselves
"We started to think that because of our age, and since we're at risk, we were going to be confined inside our home, but we came up with this workaround.
This was our way."
Tercio purchased the suits and made the helmets himself
"I talked with my wife and I asked her if she was up for going with me on an adventure in the streets. She was a little indecisive, but she said OK.
So, I made her a helmet with the same process. When everything was ready and the day arrived, I said we're going to dive into the streets."
Tercio Galdino and Aliceia Lima who are both in their 60s have gone to great lengths
to protect themselves
"We started to think that because of our age, and since we're at risk, we were going to be confined inside our home, but we came up with this workaround.
This was our way."
Tercio purchased the suits and made the helmets himself
"I talked with my wife and I asked her if she was up for going with me on an adventure in the streets. She was a little indecisive, but she said OK.
So, I made her a helmet with the same process. When everything was ready and the day arrived, I said we're going to dive into the streets."
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