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After Uvalde, A Former Lefty's Thoughts on Gun Control + 2nd Amendment
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125 views • June 02, 2022
The issue of gun control and access to them, is at full boil after the #uvalde shooting, when many innocent school children lost their lives.
As someone who used to be against guns all together, and slowly warmed up to them, after the George Floyd BLM antifa riots of 2020 and Uvalde, my original has shifted 180 degrees and I now am in the pro-gun camp.
Every totalitarian murderous regime has taken away the rights of citizens to own guns, making them defenseless. I refuse to allow my family to be at the mercy of Justin Trudeau or Kamala Harris.
#2ndamendment #guncontrol
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As someone who used to be against guns all together, and slowly warmed up to them, after the George Floyd BLM antifa riots of 2020 and Uvalde, my original has shifted 180 degrees and I now am in the pro-gun camp.
Every totalitarian murderous regime has taken away the rights of citizens to own guns, making them defenseless. I refuse to allow my family to be at the mercy of Justin Trudeau or Kamala Harris.
#2ndamendment #guncontrol
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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