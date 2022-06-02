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After Uvalde, A Former Lefty's Thoughts on Gun Control + 2nd Amendment
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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125 views • June 02, 2022
The issue of gun control and access to them, is at full boil after the #uvalde shooting, when many innocent school children lost their lives.
As someone who used to be against guns all together, and slowly warmed up to them, after the George Floyd BLM antifa riots of 2020 and Uvalde, my original has shifted 180 degrees and I now am in the pro-gun camp.
Every totalitarian murderous regime has taken away the rights of citizens to own guns, making them defenseless. I refuse to allow my family to be at the mercy of Justin Trudeau or Kamala Harris.
#2ndamendment #guncontrol

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freedomgun rightsgunsgun controlself defenseantifabill of rightsblmjustin trudeaucanada2nd amendmentmandatesjim jefferiesblack lives matterassault weaponsriotsdictatorsgulagsgeorge floyd riotscovid campscambodia killing fields2020 riotsuvaldecanadian gun rightsaustralia massacre
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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