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JFK Assassination 58 Years of CIA Deep State Lies!
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315 views • December 08, 2021
Dark Journalist Special Report: The JFK Assassination 58 Years of Deep State CIA Military Contractor Lies!
A THREE PART DARK JOURNALIST X-SERIES SPECIAL
PART 1: A fascinating overview of the Deep State's role in the JFK Assassination by the man who coined the term: UC Berkeley Professor Peter Dale Scott. Scott shows the role of a Continuity of Government plays in what he calls Deep Events the change public policy and the covert forces in finance, military intelligence and media that participated in the First Deep State Revolt against the White House in Dallas on November 22nd 1963!
PART 2: AGENT OSWALD - THE CIA PATSY
Join Dark Journalist for his classic JFK Assassination documentary of the CIA connections of Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged assassin of JFK. Watch the assassination researchers who have uncovered the truth that Oswald was set up to take the fall by the CIA in the Deep State of power, politics and covert ops. Featuring historical commentary from DA Jim Garrison, Colonel Dan Marvin, L. Fletcher Prouty, Dr. Cyril Wecht, Governor John Connally, LBJ, Roger Craig, George de Mohrenschildt, Marina Oswald, an exclusive interview with Judyth Baker who knew Oswald in 1963 and much more!
PART 3: X-PROTECT AEROSPACE UFO FILE ASSASSINS
Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt presents his latest Breakthrough Documentary that uncovers startling information about an unknown group of Secret Aerospace Agents that have manipulated world-changing geopolitical events over the last 70 years to protect the secret of the UFO File. Stunning new information on Howard Hughes, Secret Aerospace Technology, Litton Industries, JFK Assassination, CIA Superspy E. Howard Hunt and his JFK confession to his friend Watergate Lawyer Douglas Caddy about Exotic Tech being the real reason President Kennedy was killed. Includes RFK Assassin Thane Eugene Cesar's connection to Lockheed Martin's ultra elite Skunkworks division, the Pascagoula UFO incident, MKULTRA Mind Control Experiments and more...!
Source: DarkJournalist
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A THREE PART DARK JOURNALIST X-SERIES SPECIAL
PART 1: A fascinating overview of the Deep State's role in the JFK Assassination by the man who coined the term: UC Berkeley Professor Peter Dale Scott. Scott shows the role of a Continuity of Government plays in what he calls Deep Events the change public policy and the covert forces in finance, military intelligence and media that participated in the First Deep State Revolt against the White House in Dallas on November 22nd 1963!
PART 2: AGENT OSWALD - THE CIA PATSY
Join Dark Journalist for his classic JFK Assassination documentary of the CIA connections of Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged assassin of JFK. Watch the assassination researchers who have uncovered the truth that Oswald was set up to take the fall by the CIA in the Deep State of power, politics and covert ops. Featuring historical commentary from DA Jim Garrison, Colonel Dan Marvin, L. Fletcher Prouty, Dr. Cyril Wecht, Governor John Connally, LBJ, Roger Craig, George de Mohrenschildt, Marina Oswald, an exclusive interview with Judyth Baker who knew Oswald in 1963 and much more!
PART 3: X-PROTECT AEROSPACE UFO FILE ASSASSINS
Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt presents his latest Breakthrough Documentary that uncovers startling information about an unknown group of Secret Aerospace Agents that have manipulated world-changing geopolitical events over the last 70 years to protect the secret of the UFO File. Stunning new information on Howard Hughes, Secret Aerospace Technology, Litton Industries, JFK Assassination, CIA Superspy E. Howard Hunt and his JFK confession to his friend Watergate Lawyer Douglas Caddy about Exotic Tech being the real reason President Kennedy was killed. Includes RFK Assassin Thane Eugene Cesar's connection to Lockheed Martin's ultra elite Skunkworks division, the Pascagoula UFO incident, MKULTRA Mind Control Experiments and more...!
Source: DarkJournalist
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
💰💲💰💲 CLICK TO CLAIM FREE LBC 💰💲💰💲
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FEARLESS_ONE:8
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
Help me Help others ▶ https://ko-fi.com/fearlessnation
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