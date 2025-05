WILD INTERACTION: O'Keefe Confronts Top Pentagon Official Caught on Tape saying He's in Conversation "with Retired Generals to Explore What We Can Do” to ‘Protect People from Trump’

"Get the f*** out of here!"

"I didn't say anything."

"You're a known liar. You're a known fraud... loser."

https://x.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1879608848807543149