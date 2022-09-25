The Woman King and The Vandalisation of History.Mirrored - The Dave Cullen Show
No suprise it is the tribe most responsible for the slave trade that run Hollywood...
Support Dave's work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.