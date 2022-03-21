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Alex says 6ft 3" Dude , packing a Buldging Penis Annaconda in his pants, with attached balls, is dominating women's swimming. I mean come on. Cut it off and then you can compete.
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192 views • March 21, 2022
Total joke having this Dude competing in Women's Swimming . He is a Man Bozo. And a big one at that. But look - he/she fake has picked out a new outfit. How cute ? So petite at 6 ft 3 inches with size 13 feet. How long is his penis ? Have you thought about that ?
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