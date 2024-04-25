Many of the equipment given to Ukraine by the US and its allies arrived around Victory Park, Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, where it will be on display for a month, starting May 1. Western trophies confiscated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine include: US M113 and Bradley, German Marder and Leopard 2, Swedish CV90, French AMX-10, towed on transport trailers to the exhibition complex.
