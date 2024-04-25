Create New Account
LOOK! Captured Western armor rolled into Moscow
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Many of the equipment given to Ukraine by the US and its allies arrived around Victory Park, Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, where it will be on display for a month, starting May 1. Western trophies confiscated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine include: US M113 and Bradley, German Marder and Leopard 2, Swedish CV90, French AMX-10, towed on transport trailers to the exhibition complex.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
moscowexhibitioncaptured western armor

