Many of the equipment given to Ukraine by the US and its allies arrived around Victory Park, Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, where it will be on display for a month, starting May 1. Western trophies confiscated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine include: US M113 and Bradley, German Marder and Leopard 2, Swedish CV90, French AMX-10, towed on transport trailers to the exhibition complex.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/