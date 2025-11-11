BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Thank you for your service
wolfburg
wolfburg
18 followers
13 views • 23 hours ago
A delicate, introspective acoustic arrangement centers on fingerpicked nylon-string guitar arpeggios, close-miked for warmth, Sparse strings—violin and viola—provide mournful undertones, swelling subtly for choruses or key moments, Brushed snare and soft cymbals touch the slow tempo, always fragile and measured, The smooth, flowing vocal line remains restrained and expressive, intertwining gently with the rich harmonic textures for a contemplative, nuanced soundscape

(Verse 1) In the dawn's early light, they stood tall and proud, Answered the call, for the red, white, and blue. Through the valley of death, they marched without fear, Courage in their hearts, freedom as their cheer. (Chorus) Honor, courage, powering freedom's flame, Thank you for your service, in God's holy name. We stand here today, to show our gratefulness, On this Veterans Day, we sing our praises. (Verse 2) From the battlefields of yore, to the desert sands, They fought for our rights, with steady hands. Through the frozen tundra, and the scorching sun, Their courage never wavered, their mission never undone. (Bridge) They left their homes, their families, their peace, To protect our freedom, to give us release. In every generation, they've answered the call, To stand up for justice, to give their all. (Chorus) Honor, courage, powering freedom's flame, Thank you for your service, in God's holy name. We stand here today, to show our gratefulness, On this Veterans Day, we sing our praises. (Outro) So here's to the brave, who've fought and who've fallen, To the heroes among us, who've given their all. We'll never forget, the price that you've paid, For the land of the free, and the home of the brave. (Tag) Check out our on-sale items, on our website today, This is your last chance, to enjoy our Veteran's Day sale. Sale ends at midnight, don't miss out on the deals, A small token of our gratitude, for the courage you wield.

