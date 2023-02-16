Relationship | platonic relationship | symbiotic relationship | relationship synonym

Respect is one of the basic human values. As it
applies to people, is defined as an attitude of
admiration or esteem for a person. This feeling
is generally a result of a person's achievements.
While all people deserve respect, not many of
they receive this.
Everyone wants to be respected by others but not
all of them get it. It’s important to first
define who a respectable person is before giving
respect to him.
First of all you have to keep in mind that in
order to demand respect, you will have to treat
others with equal amount of respect.
‘Respect’ is just a word, but what it means and
what it distinguishes for us can make all the
difference in how we observe ourselves and others
— as well as how we relate to future
possibilities and choices.
Many successful relationships have been built
around different political or religious believes,
but it all boils down to respect. They are based
on the belief that both partners are equal, that
the power and control in the relationship are
equally share. In a relationship, respect means
to listening each other, valuing each other's
opinions, and also understanding the other's
emotions.
If you want to make you respectable by your
girlfriend, here are some helpful tips which may
use.
1. First of all it is very important to have self
respect. Treat yourself with respect. If she
sees that you don't have any respect for yourself
she might consider that she doesn't have to show
you either, because it is not important to you at
all.
2. What you give is what you take. Show respect
if you want to be respectable. Everyone wants to
be admired and appreciated. If you show your
girlfriend that she is important to you, you'll
be easily in their good graces. Be attentive,
give compliments, and make her feel comfortable
with you and content. Simply admire the person
you are with and listen carefully when she talks.
So, she'll love to spend time with you.
3. Relax. Women think men are mediocre because
they have a boring personality. So, when you have
a date with her relax and have fun so she will
feel great with you, because if she finds you
boring you may get dumped. If you make her feel
good she will respect you for the funny guy you
are, being the person who can make her smile even
when she is very sad.
4. Don't lie. We all now that women don't like to
be lied to. If she had caught you with a lie she
will definitely not have any more respect for you.
But, if she sees that you are sincere to her all
the time, she will be proud of you and will show
more and more respect for you.
5. Be confident and polite. Look into her eyes
when she talks to you and make her feel that you
are a person who can trust in. Show her that she
can talk with you about any subject or problem
she has and can count on your help. Don't forget
to be polite, this will bring a reciprocal
respect.
When you are in a relationship you must be
treated with respect, which means your girlfriend
must act like this:
- lets you feel comfortable being yourself
- is able to admit when she is wrong
- is willing to compromise
- respects your opinions, feelings and friends
- tries to resolve conflicts by talking honesty
- accepts when you’re saying no at things you don'
t want to do
So, take a deep look at your relationship and
watch out if your girlfriend is making all this
things for you and if not you should try this
tips to make her respect you.
