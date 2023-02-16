Relationship | platonic relationship | symbiotic relationship | relationship synonym

Respect is one of the basic human values. As it

applies to people, is defined as an attitude of

admiration or esteem for a person. This feeling

is generally a result of a person's achievements.

While all people deserve respect, not many of

they receive this.





Everyone wants to be respected by others but not

all of them get it. It’s important to first

define who a respectable person is before giving

respect to him.





First of all you have to keep in mind that in

order to demand respect, you will have to treat

others with equal amount of respect.





‘Respect’ is just a word, but what it means and

what it distinguishes for us can make all the

difference in how we observe ourselves and others

— as well as how we relate to future

possibilities and choices.





Many successful relationships have been built

around different political or religious believes,

but it all boils down to respect. They are based

on the belief that both partners are equal, that

the power and control in the relationship are

equally share. In a relationship, respect means

to listening each other, valuing each other's

opinions, and also understanding the other's

emotions.









If you want to make you respectable by your

girlfriend, here are some helpful tips which may

use.





1. First of all it is very important to have self

respect. Treat yourself with respect. If she

sees that you don't have any respect for yourself

she might consider that she doesn't have to show

you either, because it is not important to you at

all.





2. What you give is what you take. Show respect

if you want to be respectable. Everyone wants to

be admired and appreciated. If you show your

girlfriend that she is important to you, you'll

be easily in their good graces. Be attentive,

give compliments, and make her feel comfortable

with you and content. Simply admire the person

you are with and listen carefully when she talks.

So, she'll love to spend time with you.





3. Relax. Women think men are mediocre because

they have a boring personality. So, when you have

a date with her relax and have fun so she will

feel great with you, because if she finds you

boring you may get dumped. If you make her feel

good she will respect you for the funny guy you

are, being the person who can make her smile even

when she is very sad.





4. Don't lie. We all now that women don't like to

be lied to. If she had caught you with a lie she

will definitely not have any more respect for you.

But, if she sees that you are sincere to her all

the time, she will be proud of you and will show

more and more respect for you.





5. Be confident and polite. Look into her eyes

when she talks to you and make her feel that you

are a person who can trust in. Show her that she

can talk with you about any subject or problem

she has and can count on your help. Don't forget

to be polite, this will bring a reciprocal

respect.









When you are in a relationship you must be

treated with respect, which means your girlfriend

must act like this:





- lets you feel comfortable being yourself





- is able to admit when she is wrong





- is willing to compromise





- respects your opinions, feelings and friends





- tries to resolve conflicts by talking honesty





- accepts when you’re saying no at things you don'

t want to do









So, take a deep look at your relationship and

watch out if your girlfriend is making all this

things for you and if not you should try this

tips to make her respect you.

