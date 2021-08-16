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It’s the vaccinated who are responsible for the variants!
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32 views • August 16, 2021
It’s amazing that people like Bill Nye and Anthony Fauci will look at you straight in the eye and lie to your face. They know that they are stating a lie when they say that it is the unvaccinated who are responsible for causing the variants. Luc Montagnier, Nobel Prize Winner, explains away the lies put out by the many fake professionals that are trying to trick the public into getting the deadly inoculation.
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