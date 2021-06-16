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MSM FALSELY CLAIM : BBC REPORTER CHASED, by Anti Lockdown demonstrators 'vile' 'thugs'!.
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0 view • June 16, 2021
The video https://youtu.be/pf8vcXIdUOM clearly shows this ignoramus, cris-crossing the street several times walking through police lines also several times and not once did he feel under threat or he would have had the police assist him. Fishing for the Photo's what a low life.
https://youtu.be/YrHM_lx2haA
JOHN OVERKILL, youtube channel
https://youtu.be/YrHM_lx2haA
JOHN OVERKILL, youtube channel
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