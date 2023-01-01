Russians Winning in Ukraine - 1Jan23

:28 Battle in Toretsk

:39 Wagner forces have T-90M tanks and BMP-3s on the Bakhmut front

:32 Russian Artillery at Bakhmut

1:12 TOS-1 in Bakhmut

:59 Russian tanks T-90M in motion in the region of Donbass, east of Ukraine.

:13 T-90M Tanks

:34 T-14 Armata Tank

:24 Warship

8 clips, 5:05.

Thumbnail: T-14 Armata Tank.

Surovykin pincer maneuver: Bakhmut flanked & 50,000 Ukrainians trapped – Advance to Toretsk – Bila Hora – Kleeshevka & Pidhorodne



The developments on the Bakhmut front are extremely important as the Russian Army, with a surprise maneuver, stopped the unsuccessful frontal attacks and flanked all the Ukrainian fortress settlements that cover and protect the city's perimeter!



If the maneuver goes to Surovikin, then he will make history in Russia as he will have trapped and destroyed a very large part of the Ukrainian Army.



This resulted in the Russian Army advancing north towards Chasiv Yar with the Ukrainian defenses weakened.



***

Ukraine Requires 59-year-old Women to Register for Military Conscription as Russia Threat Looms

December 27, 2022

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has significantly expanded the pool of Ukrainian women who are required to register for possible military conscription in the event of a major war.

According to an updated regulation that went into effect Friday, Dec. 17, women between 18 and 60 who are "fit for military service" and work in a broad range of professions are required to register with Ukraine's armed forces. In the event of a major war, this expanded reserve of women can be mobilized as part of the national reserve to serve in a broad range of military specialties.

military.com/daily-news/2021/12/27/ukraine-requires-women-register-military-conscription-russia-threat-looms.html



