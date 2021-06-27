Cue The Marines: The Night The Lights Went Out [25.06.2021]

Note: I fucking hope that General Flynn and Trump and 'Q' are not Satanist, But I wanna see it before I believe it.Just my many years of experience and I always listen and trust my intuition, my sixth sense, my 'feelings' and my Butshitt detector which is pretty sharp by nowAnd every time there is money in the picture like here with Cue The Marines and people ask to support or donate MONEY that raises a 'red' flag for me ... Exactly like many of the Danish so-called 'Freedom Fighters' ..Something I have written, said and shared publicly for years ..Published June 25, 2021 - 2,700 ViewsCue The Marines - "The Night The Lights Went Out"Audits are about to blow... watch for false flags in an effort to distract.Please SHARE our content or consider donating so we can put resources to use! God Bless!^ To donate toward equipment, please either use the drop-down within donorbox OR go to the specific campaign here:www.donorbox.org/ctm-equipment-financingBACKUP CHANNELS:SUBSCRIBE & DONATE:VENMO: @CueTheMarinesCASHAPP: $CueTheMarinesFOR MAILED DONATIONS, EMAIL:OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS:https://t.me/CueTheMarines