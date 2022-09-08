The Sino-US Relations Amid Accelerated Decoupling in Economics and Technology Between the U.S. and China

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ih18bfd
09/04/2022 Mr Miles Guo: Qin Gang told Xi that the U.S.-China trade would get back to normal with all of Trump’s tariffs lifted. Moreover, the CCP inner circle believes that the tech decoupling from the U.S. will not go any further than it is