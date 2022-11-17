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https://rumble.com/v1v585k-the-west-will-not-win-this-war-against-russia.html
Godfrey Bloom Former MEP is a Trained GeoPolitical Military Warfare Expert.
Putin has seen encroachment towards Russia by NATO. In complete contradiction from the mainstream media propaganda IT IS NOT Putin who is attempting to claim territory, it is NATO EXPANSIVE AGGRESSION.
Just as people of the USA would want their leaders to stand up to defend their territory against a similar aggressor, Putin has told the NATO alliance now it is time to stop right there.
Original Source:-
https://youtu.be/kj3t2jKijxU
An Insight you don't get with the MSM.
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".
NATO Aggression, Russia DEFENCE, End the WEF designed conflict.