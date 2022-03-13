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Prophetic Warning: Have You Been Deceived?
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236 views • March 13, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-have-you-been-deceived/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Brothers and sisters, Pick up your full armor of God, and pray for the "Spirit of Discernment" to come upon you! Many of His People are not fighting the good fight of Faith! They are losing the battle, by being deceived in these last days!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-have-you-been-deceived/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Brothers and sisters, Pick up your full armor of God, and pray for the "Spirit of Discernment" to come upon you! Many of His People are not fighting the good fight of Faith! They are losing the battle, by being deceived in these last days!"
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