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Higher Interest Rates Drastically Effect Real Estate
Good to Great with Rob
Good to Great with Rob
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36 views • August 21, 2022

In this update, Robert discussed how the federal reserve interest rate hikes are starting to effect the real estate market. Using his research done with his first book, the secrets to sold, Robert explains how interests rates helped to created the 2008 housing crash and how current events may be creating a similar scenario.


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 Robert is a licensed real estate broker in California, Florida and Virginia. This video and any other content is not financial, tax or legal advise. It is recommended to consult a licensed attorney, CPA or financial advisor to discuss your personal needs.

Keywords
federal reserverecessionreal estateinterest rates
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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