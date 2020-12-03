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CBS 60 Minutes - Swine Flu Vaccine of 1976 - Aired on Nov. 4, 1979
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617 views • December 03, 2020
CBS investigative news program '60 Minutes' on government propaganda around the 1976 swine flu scare.
Aired on Nov. 4, 1979
Mike Wallace exposes the Swine Flu Pandemic fraud of 1976. This fraud was committed by government, the CDC and drug companies in order to sell vaccines.
About 40 Million people in the USA were convinced to take the vaccine. Over 4,000 people experienced devastating side effects, including deaths.
Only one person was known to have died from the actual flu itself. While hundreds filed claims of death of their loved ones who died as a result of vaccine side effects.
MORE INFORMATION:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/video/60-minutes-swine-flu-1976-vaccine-warning/
http://www.thepeoplesvoice.org/TPV3/Voices.php/2009/07/16/beware-that-swine-flu-shot-watch-this-cb
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976_swine_flu_outbreak
Guillain–Barré syndrome
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guillain%E2%80%93Barr%C3%A9_syndrome
Aired on Nov. 4, 1979
Mike Wallace exposes the Swine Flu Pandemic fraud of 1976. This fraud was committed by government, the CDC and drug companies in order to sell vaccines.
About 40 Million people in the USA were convinced to take the vaccine. Over 4,000 people experienced devastating side effects, including deaths.
Only one person was known to have died from the actual flu itself. While hundreds filed claims of death of their loved ones who died as a result of vaccine side effects.
MORE INFORMATION:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/video/60-minutes-swine-flu-1976-vaccine-warning/
http://www.thepeoplesvoice.org/TPV3/Voices.php/2009/07/16/beware-that-swine-flu-shot-watch-this-cb
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976_swine_flu_outbreak
Guillain–Barré syndrome
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guillain%E2%80%93Barr%C3%A9_syndrome
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