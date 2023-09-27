Create New Account
"Facts Matter Conference" ~ Dr. McCullough On Stage in Copenhagen
Dr. McCullough presents before a packed, older audience in Copenhagen, Denmark at the "Facts Matter Conference." Origins of SARS-CoV-2, the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex and the financial interests in biological threat and countermeasure development.


How all pandemic response policies lead to only one solution, mass indiscriminate genetic injection with unproven, unsafe, and ineffective COVID-19 vaccines. Where do we go from here? Organized by - The Danish Freedom Movement FBF (Frihedsbevægelsens Fællesråd), September 2, 2023.



pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

