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Super Self-Sufficiency
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31 views • November 18, 2020
A growing number of people are exploring alternative lifestyles and ways to leave the monetary system in order to learn how to live sustainably. While there are important benefits to developing more resourcefulness through experimenting with moneyless living or working with eco friendly communities, a key ingredient often gets missed out.
This video explores how the only way to truly become independent of the system is by relying on God - in other words, live by faith. Trusting in God could lead you to develop skills and experiment with alternative living, but it could also result in you leaving any safe havens you may have found, and laying down your life.
This video explores how the only way to truly become independent of the system is by relying on God - in other words, live by faith. Trusting in God could lead you to develop skills and experiment with alternative living, but it could also result in you leaving any safe havens you may have found, and laying down your life.
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