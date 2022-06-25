June 14th -STARTING AT 6PM EST/3 PST Featuring HOST Bob Charles & Guest David Ferdinand live from BRAZIL







What about David Ferdinand







David Ferdinand President EPORT Eco Ocean Park Reserve & Trust American from Rhode Island..now living full time in Brasil.. 25 years experience with USA and Brasil economic development and Citizens Diplomacy (Gold Key Mission). Promoting Democratic relations with Brasil is the primary mission and goal. Special area P3 projects - Public Private Partnerships with a focus on technology transfer and job creation. Experience resolving conflicts and integrating stakeholders on all levels..International..Federal..State and local. EPORT was created to conserve and protect 7 islands and 15 beach communities along the coast of Sao Paulo Brasil..an area called "Costa Sul Sao Sebastiao". David also is the President of Association EcoPark which was formed as a non profit community based civil organization and has been active since 2010. Association EcoPark explores areas of advanced communications (consciousness)..alternative transportation modes (drone logistics) and regenerative green energy systems (quantum radio). David makes his home on Evolution Island with his wife Maria..Evolution is one of the islands in the EPORT zone. His passions in life are science, education and sustainable ecotourism. For people interested in contacting David..he can be reached by facebook under his name "David Ferdinand". Also he is available to answer questions by whatsapp # 5512997315251.

Strengthening USA & Brasil relations is job #1.

My # Brasil 5512997315251 Lets manifest..yes Together We are 1 David the Indian Caicara Gringo Project BioDome Team leader President Association EcoPark International NGO Www.eportbrasil.com EPORT Eternal Energy Portal Www.kryon.com Mentor guide Lee Carroll

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