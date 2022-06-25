June 14th -STARTING AT 6PM EST/3 PST Featuring HOST Bob Charles & Guest David Ferdinand live from BRAZIL

What about David Ferdinand
David Ferdinand President EPORT Eco Ocean Park Reserve & Trust
American from Rhode Island..now living full time in Brasil.. 25 years
experience with USA and Brasil economic development and Citizens
Diplomacy (Gold Key Mission). Promoting Democratic relations with Brasil
is the primary mission and goal. Special area P3 projects - Public
Private Partnerships with a focus on technology transfer and job
creation. Experience resolving conflicts and integrating stakeholders on
all levels..International..Federal..State and local. EPORT was created
to conserve and protect 7 islands and 15 beach communities along the
coast of Sao Paulo Brasil..an area called "Costa Sul Sao Sebastiao".
David also is the President of Association EcoPark which was formed as a
non profit community based civil organization and has been active since
2010. Association EcoPark explores areas of advanced communications
(consciousness)..alternative transportation modes (drone logistics) and
regenerative green energy systems (quantum radio). David makes his home
on Evolution Island with his wife Maria..Evolution is one of the islands
in the EPORT zone. His passions in life are science, education and
sustainable ecotourism. For people interested in contacting David..he
can be reached by facebook under his name "David Ferdinand". Also he is
available to answer questions by whatsapp # 5512997315251.
Strengthening
USA & Brasil relations is job #1.
My #
Brasil
5512997315251
Lets manifest..yes
Together
We are 1
David the Indian
Caicara Gringo
Project BioDome
Team leader
President
Association EcoPark
International NGO
Www.eportbrasil.com
EPORT
Eternal Energy Portal
Www.kryon.com
Mentor guide Lee Carroll
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