ELECTRIC GATEWAYS - SPIRITS CAN ACCESS US THROUGH OUR MOBILE DEVICES!

Source: Woodward TV on YT. More videos you may want to check out:Pastor Charles Lawson on why you should not be vaccinated with the Covid19 GMO editing softwareTHIS ISN’T "ENTERTAINMENT" ITS YOUR FINAL WARNING. P.S. BANKS HAVE ANNOUNCED THEY ARE SHUTTING DOWNBLOCKBUSTER: Blood Sample of vaxxed person shows LIVING HYDRA VULGARIS SWIMMING AROUND!Woman has Seizure after her Phone Flashes - Remember the move "Cell"You need to get psychologically prepared for millions of dead children - Dr. Sherri TenpennyIf they come to my door with their vaccine...someone is going to dieVatican Secret Archives: The History of Humanity Locked AwayWhat They Did Not Tell You About Satellites And Don't Want You To Know...So I'm Telling You.It's beginning to look a lot like Genocide...everywhere you go (great music parody)DUMBS EXPOSED - Underground DUMBS are connected worldwide!3 unvaxed Girls threatened over vaccination status jump to their deathsCOVID & 5G CONNECTION – ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION SICKNESS – DR. LEE MERRITTPossessed Woman explains how the vaccines are the devils work and steal your soul. (Must Watch)Community mourns "sudden" passing of 10 year old due to heart attackDeclassified Documents Reveal Fallen Angels - The Government Knows Aliens Are Really DemonsFind out how much your doctor or hospital is being paid by big pharma here is how to do it2017 Deagel website estimating depopulation for countries by 2025Maybe you have heard about a person having a "vaxxident" but have not seen one? Here you go!Father Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?The illusion of choice is how you brainwash 7 billion people (check this out)Airline Pilot Magazine shows a staggering amount of pilot deaths for 2021