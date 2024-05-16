NHL Game 4 Highlights _ Rangers vs. Hurricanes - May 11, 2024

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Stefan Noesen, and Sebastian Aho all scored first period goals while Brady Skjei scored the game-winner on the power play to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-3 and avoid elimination in Game 4.
