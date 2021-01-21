© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Canadian Doctor speaks out about Covid and the Vaccine.
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
504 views • January 21, 2021
Canadians want facts and science but don't go further than the evening news. Doctors are speaking out all over the world. It's becoming blatantly obvious that covid is not a threat in the least yet Medical Advisors are scare mongering and pushing the vaccine. This Doctor is asking Dr Bonnie Henry in BC Canada Why? He probably won't get a response.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.