BrightLearn - Faith, Courage, and Modern Christianity Insights, an interview with Jamie Walden

In this profound discussion, Jamie Walden, a former Marine Corps sergeant turned influential pastor, and Mike Adams, a prominent alternative media figure, explore the intersection of faith and current events, emphasizing the importance of genuine spiritual transformation and moral courage in a world where institutional religion often fails to stand up for essential freedoms, and they call for a return to the core message of Christ, which is about heart change and standing up for truth and righteousness.
