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<<...Καλούνται όλοι οι Έφεδροι των Ε.Δ., οι Καταδρομείς, οι ΟΥΚ, οι Ειδικοδυναμίτες. Καλούνται οι Ε.Α. Υπαξιωματικοί και Αξιωματικοί.....>>
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107 views • May 15, 2020
<<Στην Ιεράπετρα, στις 24 Μαΐου, ημέρα Κυριακή, στις 12 το μεσημέρι: Καλούνται όλοι οι Έφεδροι των Ε.Δ., οι Καταδρομείς, οι ΟΥΚ, οι Ειδικοδυναμίτες. Καλούνται οι Ε.Α. Υπαξιωματικοί και Αξιωματικοί. Να διατάξουμε τις δυνάμεις μας στη Νοτιοανατολική Κρήτη απέναντι στην τουρκιά. Να οργανωθούμε απέναντι στην προδοσία και το ξεπούλημα της Πατρίδας μας. Να εγγυηθούμε με την παρουσία μας στο Σύνταγμα στις 3 Σεπτεμβρίου, την Εθνοσυνέλευση του Ελληνικού Λαού.>>
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