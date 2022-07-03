Explaining the Faith - Mary, Patroness of the United States and Her Apparitions Here

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Fr. Chris Alar.
July 2, 2022 Fr. Chris Alar explains Mary's role in the history of America and her being made patroness of the United States under the title of the Immaculate Conception. Also discussed is the only approved Marian apparition in the U.S. at Champion, WI and the significance of the date July 2. Also, has the Church approved Our Lady of America and George Washington's apparition of Mary?
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWwezQCNkNU&t=6s