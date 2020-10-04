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Constitutional Lawyer Rocco Galati: 'Line in the Sand' Conversation with Sacha Stone & Dr. David Martin
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81 views • October 04, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from New Earth Project YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: reclaimyourlives.com
The full 4 hour 37 minute marathon can be found at New Earth Project YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: reclaimyourlives.com
The full 4 hour 37 minute marathon can be found at New Earth Project YouTube channel.
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