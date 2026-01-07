Nick Fuentes: "At the end of the day, everyone needs to acknowledge women cannot be in politics."

Nick Fuentes says women don't belong in politics, calls for Erika Kirk and Candace Owens to retire.

"At the end of the day, everyone needs to acknowledge women cannot be in politics."

https://archive.ph/SGX7c

