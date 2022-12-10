Xi Jinping’s Saudi Arabia Trip Crosses The “Red Line”; CCP And The U.S. Locked In A Cold War

https://gnews.org/articles/580099
摘要：On December 7th, Xi Jinping arrived in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, by his special aircraft. Saudi Arabia arranged a warplane for protection during his entry and greeted Xi with salutes. Saudi officers and royal family members welcomed Xi with a lavish reception. In the next three days, Xi will negotiate with Saudi Arabia on the petro-RMB system and attend the first-ever China-Arab States Summit and GCC Summit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.