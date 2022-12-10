Xi Jinping’s Saudi Arabia Trip Crosses The “Red Line”; CCP And The U.S. Locked In A Cold War

https://gnews.org/articles/580099

摘要：On December 7th, Xi Jinping arrived in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, by his special aircraft. Saudi Arabia arranged a warplane for protection during his entry and greeted Xi with salutes. Saudi officers and royal family members welcomed Xi with a lavish reception. In the next three days, Xi will negotiate with Saudi Arabia on the petro-RMB system and attend the first-ever China-Arab States Summit and GCC Summit.



