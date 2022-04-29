Dr. McCullough: Don't Cave into Coercion; Use the Power of Saying No and Society Will Correct Itself

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TPC #795 is with Dr. Peter McCullough, the most published cardio-renal physician in world history, and Chris Gillespie.
About Chris:
Chris A. Gillespie, MED, AT Ret
- Retired after 35+ year career in sports medicine / college athletics
Inductee:
Alabama Athletic Trainers'Hall of Fame
Southeast Athletes Trainers'Hall of Fame
National Athletic Trainers'Hall of Fame
- Leading authority on sickle cell trait in the athlete for more than 30 years. Now . . . studying effects of vaccine spike protein in athletes.
McCullough Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
FULL VIDEO at
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/04/the-impact-of-the-covid-vaccine-on-athletes-dr-mccullough-and-chris-gillespie-join-tommys-podcast-video/