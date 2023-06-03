Create New Account
Systematic Bible Study - Week 11 – The Beatitudes
We are now finally in the Sermon on the Mount, beginning with the Beatitudes. Unfortunately, we clocked out and so didn’t finish the last Beatitude, will have to finish next week as we continue the Sermon on the Mount (NOTE: Markarios is NOT translated Shing-Fu in Chinese Bible, I stand corrected!)

Praise God, my son came into town and solved the technical problems that made last week’s video such a fail! Also trying to keep the time on these and make them shorter. 


