Aftermath Of A Day of Non Stop Spewing Over Us. 3/8/23 -- CALIFORNIA
Watching these freaks build this insane scumset tonight was very hard to deal with....as usual. I know many of you know how I feel. Sorry my voice is scratchy....but the crop dusting is affecting me....as well as others I talk to daily. Many think it is allergies...If they only knew the truth...some do though....I sure point it out to them.


