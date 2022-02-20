© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enduring to the end: The devil is going to sift you during this phase of salvation
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • February 20, 2022
In this video, we explore the purpose of being sifted by the devil and why the Lord Jesus Christ allows this to be done to every disciple or follower of Christ.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.