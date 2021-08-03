© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
W.H.O. DIRECTOR TEDROS ADHANOM: GENOCIDE-COMMUNIST TPLF WAR CRIMINAL
Follow
4
Share
Report
115 views • August 03, 2021
Tedros Adhanom: WHO chief is a war criminal. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) communist paramilitary group, most powerful armed liberation movement in Ethiopia mass murdering millions.
The United States designated the TPLF as a terrorist entity.
On 1 May 2021, the federal government of Ethiopia formally approved a parliamentary resolution designating the TPLF as a terrorist organization
The United States designated the TPLF as a terrorist entity.
On 1 May 2021, the federal government of Ethiopia formally approved a parliamentary resolution designating the TPLF as a terrorist organization
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.