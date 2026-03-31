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David DuByne Interview: Supply Chain Breakdown and Global Famine Risk
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To learn more, visit: https://civilizationcycle.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Impact of Global Energy Crisis on Supply Chains (0:01)

- Geopolitical Implications and Economic Impact (34:53)

- Fuel Shortages and Societal Adaptations (35:04)

- Fishing Fleets and Protein Sources (35:22)

- Transportation and Digital Rationing (35:37)

- Fertilizer Shortages and Food Production (35:54)

- Health Implications and Societal Changes (40:07)

- Technological Adaptations and Surveillance (45:43)

- Geopolitical Dynamics and Energy Wars (46:31)

- Future Outlook and Personal Adaptations (58:22)


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