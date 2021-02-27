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People who Don't Want the Shot - You Must not Discriminate Them (Council of Europe) (MIRRORED)
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412 views • February 27, 2021
People who Don't Want the Shot - You Must not Discriminate Them (Council of Europe) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sanity 4 Sweden at:-
https://youtu.be/K8usCJDOD0w
Council of Europe January resolution (See 7.3)
https://pace.coe.int/en/files/29004/html?fbclid=IwAR37TW7KV86ZQCYiI3mbogUsxHCtyP4aAJLIVK64__ocv1xSipzXmLLuMvA
Thanks to supporters
https://www.patreon.com/sanityforsweden
S4S here
https://parler.com/profile/sanity4swe
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sani...
https://mewe.com/i/sanity4sweden
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sanity 4 Sweden at:-
https://youtu.be/K8usCJDOD0w
Council of Europe January resolution (See 7.3)
https://pace.coe.int/en/files/29004/html?fbclid=IwAR37TW7KV86ZQCYiI3mbogUsxHCtyP4aAJLIVK64__ocv1xSipzXmLLuMvA
Thanks to supporters
https://www.patreon.com/sanityforsweden
S4S here
https://parler.com/profile/sanity4swe
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sani...
https://mewe.com/i/sanity4sweden
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