Ursula von der Leyen: Russia threatens to use nuclear weapons once again." Again?! 🤨🤨🤨
Published 13 hours ago

What dose she know that we don't? Or has cern changed reality once again


Demonic EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen seems to forget that it was the US that bombed Hiroshima, warning that "Russia threatens to use nuclear weapons once again." Again?

