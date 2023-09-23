Ursula von der Leyen: Russia threatens to use nuclear weapons once again." Again?! 🤨🤨🤨

What dose she know that we don't? Or has cern changed reality once again
Demonic EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen seems to forget that it was the US that bombed Hiroshima, warning that "Russia threatens to use nuclear weapons once again." Again?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.