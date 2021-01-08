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(BANNED ON YT MAY 15, 2020) - COVID -BIGGEST HEIST IN HISTORY, DR. KAUFMAN, DR. TENPENNY, BILL GATES
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156 views • January 08, 2021
XtremeRealityCheck



Roundtable discussion with DR. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny and Marey Cravat... and Bill Gates documentary. Coronavirus, Covid 19 pandemic, Virus, vaccines, hoax, lockdowns, masks, Antifa and Islam face coverings made mandatory, martial law, protests, riots, looting, all part of the plandemic, etc...

DO YOU WANT TO GET SAVED? Here is a link to a prayer on my website if you need help:
http://www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
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If you would like to participate in this crowdsource/crowdshare movement, please consider contributing through the #Revolution4Christ T-shirt, mug, swag merch store. (link above) Wearing the #Jesus clothing brings the message everywhere you go without saying a word... plus a portion of the proceeds goes to a fundraiser for this project.
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DO YOU WANT TO GET SAVED? Here is a link to a prayer on my website if you need help:
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Jesus loves You and so do we! May God bless you and yours abundantly!

CREDITLINKS:
https://www.corbettreport.com/
TransparentMediaTruth.com
AndrewKaufmanMD.com
DrTenpenny.com
MoreLawMoreProblems.com
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4Sm98wDzy0&;t=1s
Keywords
hoaxcdcantifavaccinehistorywhoscambill gatesfaucimasksnano technologyweflockdownsdr kaufmandr tenpennycovid -19
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