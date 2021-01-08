(BANNED ON YT MAY 15, 2020) - COVID -BIGGEST HEIST IN HISTORY, DR. KAUFMAN, DR. TENPENNY, BILL GATES

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Roundtable discussion with DR. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny and Marey Cravat... and Bill Gates documentary. Coronavirus, Covid 19 pandemic, Virus, vaccines, hoax, lockdowns, masks, Antifa and Islam face coverings made mandatory, martial law, protests, riots, looting, all part of the plandemic, etc...
DO YOU WANT TO GET SAVED? Here is a link to a prayer on my website if you need help:
http://www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
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The MOVEMENT:
https://teespring.com/stores/xtremerealitycheck
If you would like to participate in this crowdsource/crowdshare movement, please consider contributing through the #Revolution4Christ T-shirt, mug, swag merch store. (link above) Wearing the #Jesus clothing brings the message everywhere you go without saying a word... plus a portion of the proceeds goes to a fundraiser for this project.
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Here is my email for FREE #Jesus cards (or anything else you want to tell me ;) [email protected]
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DO YOU WANT TO GET SAVED? Here is a link to a prayer on my website if you need help:
http://www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
Jesus loves You and so do we! May God bless you and yours abundantly!
CREDITLINKS:
https://www.corbettreport.com/
TransparentMediaTruth.com
AndrewKaufmanMD.com
DrTenpenny.com
MoreLawMoreProblems.com
PasselandePictures.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4Sm98wDzy0&;t=1s