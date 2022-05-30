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Homemade Goat Milk Formula
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113 views • May 30, 2022
Making your baby's formula at home has so many benefits and it is super easy! I do believe breastmilk is best, but when I was no longer able to nurse baby number 6... I knew I wanted him to have the next best thing and this was it!
I also used a different probiotic from Microbiome Labs for my son. You can reach out to me if you are interested in that one. You can only get it from a Practitioner.
Link for more information on this recipe and why it meets all the nutritional value for your baby:
https://goatmilkformula.com/
Purchase here:
https://mtcapra.com/
Website: movingmountainssf.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/moving.mountains.nm/
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. It is strictly intended for educational purposes only. Additionally, this information is not intended to replace the advice of your physician. Brittany is not a medical doctor. She does not treat or diagnose disease. She offers nutritional support to people seeking an alternative from traditional medicine.
I also used a different probiotic from Microbiome Labs for my son. You can reach out to me if you are interested in that one. You can only get it from a Practitioner.
Link for more information on this recipe and why it meets all the nutritional value for your baby:
https://goatmilkformula.com/
Purchase here:
https://mtcapra.com/
Website: movingmountainssf.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/moving.mountains.nm/
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. It is strictly intended for educational purposes only. Additionally, this information is not intended to replace the advice of your physician. Brittany is not a medical doctor. She does not treat or diagnose disease. She offers nutritional support to people seeking an alternative from traditional medicine.
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