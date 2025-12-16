VANA - STAGE THREADS Ep. 10

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Subscribe to DTB at http://digtb.us/subscribe
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, dark pop artist, VANA, shows you her stage outfits and discusses how their style connects to her music and the stories behind the clothing she wears during performances. VANA is currently supporting her newest single, Pray.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - November 4, 2025
Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH VANA:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/officialvananz
Instagram - https://instagram.com/vana_nz
Twitter - https://twitter.com/vana__nz
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:39 Skip Intro
01:17 Masks
03:59 Outfit Inspiration
07:04 Makeup, Hair Care, & Skin Care
11:06 Everyday Outfits
12:18 Accessories
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
00:00Introduction
00:39Skip Intro
01:17Masks
03:59Outfit Inspiration
07:04Makeup, Hair Care, & Skin Care
11:06Everyday Outfits
12:18Accessories