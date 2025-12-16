BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VANA - STAGE THREADS Ep. 10
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
26 views • 1 day ago

Subscribe to DTB at http://digtb.us/subscribe

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, dark pop artist, VANA, shows you her stage outfits and discusses how their style connects to her music and the stories behind the clothing she wears during performances. VANA is currently supporting her newest single, Pray.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - November 4, 2025

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH VANA:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/officialvananz

Instagram - https://instagram.com/vana_nz

Twitter - https://twitter.com/vana__nz


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:17 Masks

03:59 Outfit Inspiration

07:04 Makeup, Hair Care, & Skin Care

11:06 Everyday Outfits

12:18 Accessories


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:17Masks

03:59Outfit Inspiration

07:04Makeup, Hair Care, & Skin Care

11:06Everyday Outfits

12:18Accessories

