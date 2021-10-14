SOULED OUT - S 8: Ep 1

BQQM BABY!We're back in action here at the SOMTV headquarters in Racine, WI on this dreary-looking Thursday morning where we are kicking off Season 8 of the Souled Out Podcast w/ Jo Bradley.I want to thank every single one of you for tuning in and supporting us over the course of nearly two years now! Wow, has it been a journey!We have quite a few announcements to share and a handful of interesting things that have transpired over the last few weeks to discuss. The world is wild!Join us as we fire up our spirits and our critical minds -- once again sharing in the best practices of optimal existence and navigating a world on fire!Enjoy!By the way, let us know what you think about the MashUp at the beginning of today's episode! We've been told it makes you laugh, get pissed, and cry (both kinds of tears) -- all in one video!Ha! Much love!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!Donate US Dollars:Donate Crypto:USDC: 0x9298b7b6578D4359eFA744e96058B887b764e55DBTC: 3AG1mG5h11Ksb9dLD8MSHesoM7bL48KATNXRP: rw2ciyaNshpHe7bCHo4bRWq6pqqynnWKQgETH: 0xf1a18c36c3CB75641fc2b06F556d7E868ABAE0a5ETC: 0x4aA2a5fedC993E5F866Fc0EFF762b38b7c56A728DASH: XnF44GHnSdwohxQZ1aHqEguGey9KEriew2BCH: qqf3jfhtu82ykcul9ktj64nzrmwyrf63audxmj6qd0REN: 0x11675d4261B4dA4f3581e56714cf149885dD45ceLTC: MJNip1YbHrTkQknwTESXQHMPX2rpZZBJXVLBRY: bFgzk1bd3s3zTiEwQUHXXSSa2DbD9HGCjbXLM: GDQP2KPQGKIHYJGXNUIYOMHARUARCA7DJT5FO2FFOOKY3B2WSQHG4W37XLM MEMO: 1678682822THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!