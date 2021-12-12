Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 29 - 32) [Belgium, 2020-2021]

There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!'Those That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George SatayanaWim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 21 - 24) [Belgium, 2020]Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 25 - 28) [Belgium, 2020]---Also in same category:Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]Stolen History Part 3 Trailer [18.11.2021]Founded Earth Brothers: 'The Final Card' [May 22, 2021]Dead Men's Secrets Were Ancient Times Really Primitive? [jun 28, 2018]--Source:29 Crater Earth and The Galactic Scam67,323 views Oct 10, 2020Links:Tech Times 29 September 2020Virgin Galactic In Space For The First Time2,455,220 views Dec 17, 2018Virgin Galactic In Space For The Second Time548,407 views Feb 23, 2019--30 Crater Earth Flipped Americas51,954 views Nov 4, 2020- This man has cracked it! He’s Unlocked it all! Everything falls into place. We are watching a true genius. Thank you Wim--31 Crater Earth The Gates of Hell65,842 views Nov 28, 2020'A special thanks to Space X for showing us crater earth: Everybody will get what he deserves!'--32 Crater Earth Polar shift and mudflood78,100 views Jan 2, 2021Links:----Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God GevlamsteCrater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 viewsAlso:Scheldewindeke, Belgium