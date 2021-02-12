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STM 285 - The Control Grid Continues And Nothing Has Changed
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21 views • February 12, 2021
Max Igan - Surviving the Matrix - Episode 285 - American Voice Radio, March 10th, 2017 - http://thecrowhouse.com
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan?ty=h
Bitcoin: 1NPsKQ2d23aWqqwqQ2qfgMv19XyMPmYh7K
https://steemit.com/@maxigan
Universal Law/sovereign law trumps all others.
1. No man or woman, in or out of government shall initiate force, threat of force or fraud against my life and property and, any and all contracts Im a party to not giving full disclosure to me whether signed by me or not are void at my discretion.
2. I may use force in self-defense against anyone that violates Law
3. There shall be no exceptions to Law 1 and 2.
When the tyrant has disposed of foreign enemies by conquest or treaty and there is nothing to fear from them, then he is always stirring up some war or other, in order that the people may require a leader. - Plato
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned.” - Richard Feynman
“I have lived on the lip of insanity, wanting to know reasons, knocking on a door. It opens. I've been knocking from the inside.” - Rumi
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan?ty=h
Bitcoin: 1NPsKQ2d23aWqqwqQ2qfgMv19XyMPmYh7K
https://steemit.com/@maxigan
Universal Law/sovereign law trumps all others.
1. No man or woman, in or out of government shall initiate force, threat of force or fraud against my life and property and, any and all contracts Im a party to not giving full disclosure to me whether signed by me or not are void at my discretion.
2. I may use force in self-defense against anyone that violates Law
3. There shall be no exceptions to Law 1 and 2.
When the tyrant has disposed of foreign enemies by conquest or treaty and there is nothing to fear from them, then he is always stirring up some war or other, in order that the people may require a leader. - Plato
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned.” - Richard Feynman
“I have lived on the lip of insanity, wanting to know reasons, knocking on a door. It opens. I've been knocking from the inside.” - Rumi
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