Stop Defeating Yourself with Larken Rose at Porcfest 2023

Premiered Oct 9, 2023 #libertarian #porcfest #freestateproject

This talk is for all those voluntaryists and anarchists out there who have valiantly thrown their time, effort and energy into trying to wake up others, only to be ridiculed, insulted, dismissed and ignored. The bad news is, a lot of the problem is probably YOU (even if you vehemently deny that). The good news is, that means YOU can change it, and drastically improve the results you're getting, without the rest of the world having to be a shred more intelligent or morally principled.





Get your tickets to next year's Porcfest now at https://www.porcfest.com

Learn more about the Free State Project at https://www.fsp.org





#libertarian #porcfest #freestateproject

Transcript