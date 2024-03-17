Prophecies | X MARKS THE SPOT - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Troy Brewer, Wanda Alger, Chris Reed, Charlie Shamp, Elijah Streams, Barry Wunsch, Julie Green, Hank Kunneman, Robin D.

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -









Troy Brewer

9:28 in Luke 21 - 28:08 out Stand up and be the body of King Jesus

https://youtu.be/1py3pXv8KS4?si=Kyq93SaA8MNcRvWU









Chris Reed March 9, 2024

1:27 - 10:53

https://youtu.be/WapvicXtETE?si=0DC2FJWi7gP99AEc









Charlie Shamp Elijah Streams March 12, 2024

5:53 -12:35

21:40 - 24:40

50:08 - 53:12

https://rumble.com/v4istgq-charlie-shamp-divine-reversals-embracing-the-appointed-hour.html









Barry Wunsch Elijah Streams March 8, 2024

23:06 - 25:05

25:23 - 26:35

27:27 - 30:33

31:23 - 32:02

33:1 - 33:22

34:40 - 37:23

42:05 - 44:37

https://rumble.com/v4i12h6-barry-wunsch-the-battle-of-the-ages.html









Julie Green Delivered March 11, 2024 given February 15, 2024

2:03-10:15

https://rumble.com/v4ihuk3-monday-march-11-2024-documents-are-coming-that-will-crush-the-enemies-again.html









Hank Kunneman March 10, 2024

0-7:45

https://youtu.be/CvNYuCS7mZY?si=_VJTNMG-9bFwEBj-









Robin D Bullock 11th Hour

39:50 - 42:08

44:26 - 45:13

https://www.youtube.com/li





